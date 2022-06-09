THE Western Telegraph camera club members are always out and about taking absolutely stunning images.

Each week they capture a wide range of pictures from animal antics, to historic monuments, beautiful sceneries and events as they happen.

Here are just a few of the recently published images.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Cygnet having a ride. Picture: Alan MerrettCygnet having a ride. Picture: Alan Merrett

Western Telegraph: Newgale Beach. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickNewgale Beach. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Western Telegraph: Broadhaven South. Picture: Jenny AmblerBroadhaven South. Picture: Jenny Ambler

Western Telegraph: HMS Pembroke moored in Pembrokeshire. Picture: David HorneHMS Pembroke moored in Pembrokeshire. Picture: David Horne

Western Telegraph: Newgale. Picture: Dan SoperNewgale. Picture: Dan Soper

Western Telegraph: Greater spotted woodpecker chick in Llys Y Fran. Picture: Gareth Rees-PatonGreater spotted woodpecker chick in Llys Y Fran. Picture: Gareth Rees-Paton

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Jeff HallPembroke Castle. Picture: Jeff Hall

Western Telegraph: Foxglove in Mathry. Picture: Thomas MorrisFoxglove in Mathry. Picture: Thomas Morris

Western Telegraph: Beacon lit in Milford Haven for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alison GeorgeBeacon lit in Milford Haven for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alison George

Western Telegraph: Buzzard. Picture: Liam WoolleyBuzzard. Picture: Liam Woolley