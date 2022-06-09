THE Western Telegraph camera club members are always out and about taking absolutely stunning images.
Each week they capture a wide range of pictures from animal antics, to historic monuments, beautiful sceneries and events as they happen.
Here are just a few of the recently published images.
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Revellers beat jubilee weekend weather by moving party into fire station
- Latest Pride in Pembrokeshire award given to community residents
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here