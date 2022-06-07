The BBC's X-Ray team were out filming in Pembrokeshire this afternoon (Tuesday, June 5) for an episode to be broadcast next week.

The crew, along with its star host Lucy Owen, were in Castle Square in Haverfordwest, asking people about their tourism experiences.

A spokesperson from the BBC said: “X-Ray is in Haverfordwest, answering your questions about the best way to book holidays.

"Bethany investigates the mobile phone con that’s targeted a peaceful town in the heart of Wales, and Mo jets off on a very special flight to help those with a fear of flying.”

Lucy Owen, the former presenter of Wales Today, added: “We’re going to be putting your holiday knowledge to the test.

"Do you know how to book safely? I have a tourism expert on hand to answer your questions.”

The Welsh consumer show is currently in its 22nd series, with next week’s episode being the show’s third episode of a six-part series.

Previous episodes of the series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Western Telegraph: Lucy Owen filming X-Ray in HaverfordwestLucy Owen filming X-Ray in Haverfordwest