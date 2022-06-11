DURING the 1960s and 70s, people had two options to travel between Neyland and Pembroke Dock: Crossing the one-mile along the Cleddau River or almost 30 miles by road.

It's easy to understand why, before the Cleddau Bridge was built, many people chose to take either the Cleddau King or the Cleddau Queen across the river.

The two ferries were regular sights on the river driving passengers between the two towns until the Cleddau Bridge was completed in 1975.

Pembroke shipbuilders Hancock built the Cleddau Queen in 1956 and the King in 1962, which was the last of the line built.

Following the completion of the Cleddau Bridge, both boats were separated, with the Cleddau Queen being renamed Norland Queen in 1984 where it was a seismic survey vessel.

It was again renamed to Caledonian Explorer in 1986 and in 1988 it was converted into a fishery support vessel.

In 1990 it was renamed the Cleveland Explorer and became a research and diving support vessel.

It was again renamed as Marine Endeavour in 1993 and again in 2003 to Tim Timondi. As of 2019, according to Shipping and Ship Building UK, the ship was listed as an offshore support vessel under the Nigerian flag.

Cleddau King was transferred to Strangford Loch in Northern Ireland and renamed Porta Ferry.

The boat was in operation from November 13, 1975 until 2002 when it was replaced by the Polish built Portaferry II.

Here we look at some images of the two ferries provided by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

Cleddau King in the 1960s or 70s. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Cleddau King. Picture: Jeff Dunn via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Cleddau Queen in the 1960s. Picture: Gillian Wilcox via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Cleddau Queen. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Cleddau Queen in 1962. Picture: Fred Baker via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Cleddau King in the 1960s or 70s. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories