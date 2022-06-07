A man was arrested for drug driving in Pembrokeshire after a stop check by Dyfed-Powys Police officers.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Kilgetty on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

After testing positive for cannabis, he was arrested and taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”

There were 30 arrests for drug driving in Pembrokeshire across May 2022. The road policing unit’s total arrest statistics for the month are:

  • 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
  • Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
  • Three arrests for assault
  • Two arrests for possession of cocaine
  • Two arrests for criminal damage
  • Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
  • One arrest for possession of diazepam
  • One arrest for possession of Xanax
  • One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
  • One arrest for disqualified driving
  • One arrest for dangerous driving
  • One arrest for burglary
  • One arrest for threatening to kill
  • One arrest for failing to appear at court