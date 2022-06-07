A man was arrested for drug driving in Pembrokeshire after a stop check by Dyfed-Powys Police officers.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Kilgetty on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

After testing positive for cannabis, he was arrested and taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”

MORE NEWS

There were 30 arrests for drug driving in Pembrokeshire across May 2022. The road policing unit’s total arrest statistics for the month are: