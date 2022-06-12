TWO Irish singer-songwriters will be visiting west Wales this week on their journey to Glastonbury.

Nick Kelly and Sean Millar will be carrying out The Song Cycle to Glastonbury under their recently launched collaboration DOGS.

The aim of The Song Cycle to Glastonbury is to start a conversation about more sustainable ways to perform and tour live music.

Mr Kelly will be travelling from Dublin to Pembrokeshire via ferry.

He will then be cycling with his equipment from Pembroke Ferry Port to Glastonbury, making some stops along the way to perform.

Mr Millar will be doing the same route, but by train and will join him on stage each night.

MORE NEWS:

The journey begins at Dublin’s Whelans on June 15 before the crossing.

The duo will be performing next at Carmarthen’s CWRW on Sunday, June 19, before a stop in Swansea’s Uplands Tavern the following day.

On June 21, they will perform at Cloak and Dagger in Bristol before two performances at Glastonbury’s Bread and Roses stage on June 24 and 25.

DOGS, which came together after Mr Millar invited Mr Kelly to help house sit and look after an energetic German Shepherd puppy called Yogi late last year.

The pair wrote a number of songs and their debut EP Tricks is set for release on Friday, June 24.