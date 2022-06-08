A person has been airlifted to hospital after being injured while coasteering in south Pembrokeshire.
The incident happened in the Lydstep Caverns area and saw both of Tenby's RNLI lifeboats launching in choppy conditions to go to the scene.
When the crews arrived, they found that the injured person was being helped by coastguard rescue team members, and because conditions were unfavourable tor getting the casualty out by sea, the coastguard rescue helicopter was called.
The lifeboats stood by to provide safety cover until the helicopter arrived, and the incident - on the afternoon of Saturday June 4 - concluded with the injured person being flown to hospital and the lifeboats returning to station.
