A man was arrested in Pembrokeshire this week on suspicion of multiple drug offences and possession of offensive weapons.
When police officers stopped his vehicle he provided a positive roadside drug wipe in Slebech on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7.
During his arrest on suspicion of drug driving, he was also arrested for possession of cannabis which was found by officers.
Further to the drug offences, officers also arrested him on suspicion of possession of two offensive weapons.
He was taken into custody where he provided blood samples in relation to the drug driving offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation for all offences, pending his blood analysis.”
Earlier that morning, the roads policing unit arrested another man in Kilgetty for drug driving, after he tested positive for cannabis.
He has also been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
