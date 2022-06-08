The lighting of a beacon to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee has raised over £500 for Withybush Hospital.

Garn Fawr, near Strumble Head, was the location of a celebratory beacon, lit in an event organised by local residents Mike and Cathy Kurtz.

With a barbecue, music, and fantastic panoramic views of the Strumble peninsula, the event saw over 200 people come together in celebration.

"A beacon was lit here for the Golden Jubilee in 2002, so I thought ‘why not do it again?’,” said Mike.

Mike and Cathy spoke to the National Trust, who are the landowners, they gave permission for them to host another beacon lighting at the very highest point of the mountain.

The beacon lights up the night's sky

"From there, we started thinking ‘why don't we invite a few people’. A few finally turned into over 200 people, with a barbecue and music,” said Mike.

“It really was a lovely event to celebrate The Queen and bring the community of Pencaer together again after the difficulties of the pandemic."

Cathy said that the couple had been overwhelmed by the support of the community too, from cooking on the barbecue, helping deliver posters and everything in between.

“It really showed a fantastic community spirit,” she said. “To raise more than £500 for Withybush Hospital through donations on the evening was the icing on the cake."