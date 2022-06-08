A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Dyfed-Powys Police officers after a stop check in Pembrokeshire.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Milford Haven on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe, testing positive for both cannabis and cocaine.
Following his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples.
The roads policing unit arrested 30 people in May 2022 for drug driving. The unit’s total arrest statistics for the month were:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
