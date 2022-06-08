CHANGES could be afoot at Withybush hospital after a planning application was submitted to the county council to build a new decant ward on the site.

A decant ward is an empty ward area set up for staff and patients to move straight into while work is completed in other areas of the hospital.

Hywel Dda University Health Board have made an application to build a 24-bed ward on the north side of the hospital.

The proposal is to include 24 beds, four side rooms with en-suites, and 5 by 4 bed bays with en-suites.

The reason for building the ward is to allow fire safety upgrade works to be completed across the hospital.

Plans for the new decant ward

The work could mean some upheaval at the hospital, with one of the wards being relocated.

In the plans it states that Ward 9 could be relocated into the external decant facility to allow space for an internal decant facility while the fire upgrades take place.

Ward 9 has been chosen as the ward to be moved as it is an elderly ward and has less call on theatres.

The application says this approach will allow the more critical wards to remain within the core of the hospital and have better access to other departments.

The new decant ward is proposed to be built in the north section of the campus (green square)

Other facilities proposed to be put in the new external decant ward include a patient kitchen, treatment room, drugs prep room and store, staff changing rooms and shower, senior nurse office, general admin space and a reception area.

The size of the proposed area for the build is over 2,000 square metres.

The change comes in the wake of a feared loss of A&E services at Withybush after Hywel Dda made a business application to the Welsh Government to build a new hospital somewhere in the St Clears area - the exact location is as yet undecided.

In May, the Senedd Petitions Committee members agreed to put forward the petition ‘Withybush General Hospital must retain 24 hour, 7 days a week, Consultant Led urgent care’, for debate in government.

In April, the public rallied outside Withybush in support of the hospital

During the meeting members noted the sheer number of people who signed the petition – it officially tallied 11,168 when the petition closed.

Organisers behind the petition Save Withybush Campaign say they have ‘lost faith and trust’ in Hywel Dda and do not believe that the health board is working in the best interests of Pembrokeshire after their proposal to build a new hospital somewhere in the St Clears area.

Several rallies have been held outside the hospital, with a statement from the group saying: "The health board should commit to rigorous recruitment policies, to keep Withybush Hospital Urgent Care fully staffed.”

Pembrokeshire County Council has been contacted for comment on the proposals for the decant ward.