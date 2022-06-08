The Queens Hall in Narberth was the place to be on Sunday June 5, as families came together to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Party-goers formed an orderly line as they queued in the rain to mark the special occasion.
A choir of children from Tavernspite CP School took to the stage, as part of a day of live music and entertainment, food and drink.
Narberth town's newly-elected county councillor, Marc Tierney, said: “It was great to see so many people come together to celebrate over the weekend. The turnout was fantastic."
“I want to thank everyone who was involved behind the scenes, preparing for this special day, so that Narberth could join the rest of the country in marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”
