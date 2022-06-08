Two A&E doctors, known as the 'Emergensea Duo', have arrived in Pembrokeshire as they sail row around the UK raising funds for several medical charities.

Emergency doctors Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker arrived in the county on the morning of Tuesday, June 7, mooring off-shore at Dale Fort.

The married couple started their row from Tower Bridge in London on Sunday, May 22, and will travel 2,000 miles clockwise around the British coastline.

They are completing the ‘Around GB Row’ in aid of four medical charities, encompassing saving lives by air, land and sea: Devon Air Ambulance, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Charity, the RNLI and Mind.

So far they have raised over £25,000 for these worthy causes.

Only two pairs have completed this row, but no mixed pairs have done so yet.

The row is independent and unsupported, meaning they are unable to leave the boat and must moor offshore.

This means that they have to carry enough supplies on board for the whole of their journey.

In February, Charlie and Adam became the first married couple to complete the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge in 51 days, and they have begun this new challenge just three months after finishing this 3,000-mile Atlantic row.

The duo can be supported via their social media pages on Instagram @emergensea_duo or Facebook and Twitter: @emergenseaduo or donate via their website: www.emergenseaduo.com