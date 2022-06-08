Several Pembrokeshire organisations have been awarded grants to help improve their community, thanks to funding from South West Wales Connected.
A total of 20 organisations received funding from Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire and Swansea.
South West Wales Connected community rail officer Ashley Morgan said: “We are delighted to deliver this new round of funding after the highly successful first round in 2021, which saw a broad range of exciting projects being funded across the region.
“We are passionate about supporting local people who aim to improve their communities in innovative ways, making small interventions that help create pride of place and promote well-being in the community.
“The recipients of this year’s grants embody that vision and spirit, and we can’t wait to see how their work progresses.”
MORE NEWS
The organisations from Pembrokeshire which are set to benefit are:
- Paul Sartori Hospice at Home was awarded £952 towards costs involved with the formation of a community choir
- Rosemarket Local History Society was awarded £665 to design and build a website which will become the focal point of communication and a resource for the community
- Grwp Resilience was awarded £400 to support and extend community gardens in Pembrokeshire to meet the demand for allotments and community growing spaces
- Friends of Jubilee Park and Nature Trail was awarded £609 to replace old and dysfunctional tools for maintenance within the park
- Pembrokeshire People First (Project Name “Môr”) was awarded £500 to buy art tablets to loan out to people who don’t have access to this type of equipment
- The Queens Hall Narberth were awarded £790 to deliver a series of ‘Community Clean-up and Big Soup’ events in Narberth in collaboration with other non-profit organisations in the area
- Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre was awarded £1000 to install battery storage in order to store solar electricity generated by their 33 PV solar panels
- Clarbeston Road AFC was awarded £1,000 to refurbish a Portakabin that was gifted to the club in 2020
- Long View Residents were awarded £300 to clean up and enhance the concourse and the green space adjoining the platform of the Pembroke Dock station
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here