A Pembrokeshire racewalker has received a call up by Team Wales and Welsh Athletics to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Heather Lewis, 28, is currently ranked as Britain’s number one female racewalker over 10k and 20k.

Lewis made her Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast in 2018, finishing seventh.

She said: “Racewalking is a bit unique and different but then so am I! I got into it through Pembrokeshire Harriers.

“My club asked if I’d do the racewalk for a local club event. I said yes because it would help the club win points. I ended up having a great time. It turned out that I had a natural technique.”

Organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have opted to schedule a track-based 10k racewalk: “It’s powerful and speedy and suits me really well. It's my cup of tea! And it’s a really competitive distance.”

Heather added: “I’m going there to win a medal – I feel I can be up there and everything’s going really well at the moment. I’m then hoping to qualify for European Championships which is just after the Commonwealth Games.

“I’m looking forward to the whole atmosphere. We do a few track events but at major competitions, we’re normally on the road so it will be a bit different.”

And, for once, her family – who run a farm and adventure park – will be able to cheer her on.

“I’m really excited for my family” Heather said. “Normally, they’re so busy on the farm they can’t come and watch but it will be much easier for them to get to Birmingham!”

Welsh Athletics National Coach, Chris Jones said: “Welsh athletes faced the toughest ever selection criteria for Birmingham 2022, so I am delighted to confirm 22 athletes will be joining Team Wales from athletics.

“I am proud that the work and dedication of the whole team has been recognised by this selection and I am excited to see how the athletes perform.

"Within the team we have a great mix of experienced athletes who will be returning for their second and third Commonwealth Games combined with 11 athletes who will be making their debuts at Birmingham."