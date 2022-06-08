Supporters and clients of a Pembrokeshire care farm are cycling 5,800 miles in order to ship a container full of wheelchairs and mobility aids to vulnerable people in Kenya.

The award-winning Clynfyw Care Farm in Abercych, Wheelie Good Idea project sends container loads of mobility aids to those in need in Syria, Kenya and South Africa.

The wheelchairs and mobility aids are repaired and reconditioned by the care farm’s clients who tend to be adults with learning disabilities or those recovering from mental unwellness.

The goods are then shipped out by container to communities that really need them.

In 2017 and 2019 some of the Clynfyw team went to South Africa to meet Durban-based partners, Container Ministry, and see where the donations end up.

“These were life changing trips— hugely inspiring for everyone involved, and for those left behind following the adventure at a distance,” said Clynfyw’s Jim Bowen.

It costs around £5,000 to send out a container and the care farm raises funds through its community apple juicing project. However, the more funds it raises the more containers it is able to send.

This year supporters are embarking on a 5,8000 mile virtual bike ride from Clynfyw to Nairobi in Kenya to raise funds to ship a container there.

The Clynfyw crew is cycling the distance on exercise bikes and has currently completed around 2,000miles and is in the middle of Bulgaria.

The ride has so far raised around £1,000 of the £5,000 needed to cover the cost of shipping.

To help support the cycle ride and to find out about the journey so far, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clynfywcyclingacontainertokenya2022.

Clynfyw supports vulnerable people and wider community regeneration with a focus on resilience in the face of the climate catastrophe to ensure no one is marginalised in the future.

It runs several projects including a community apple juicing service, numeracy and literacy schemes, a repair cafe, a charcoal making project , a vermi-composting scheme and plans to open a new farm shop this winter.

To find out more about the care farm and its projects and to donate any unused wheelchairs or mobility aids, visit clynfyw.co.uk.