A talented local jazz band will be joined by keyboard king John Paul Gard and singer Elaina Hoss at Narberth Jazz's next event.

On Thursday June 16, sax player and fireman Dominic Norcross will be welcoming the funky organ master and the songbird to join the saxophones and drummer Nino Consolo of his band, the Dom Norcross Quartet.

As well as being no stranger to Narberth Jazz, many will recognise Dominic from the colourful swing band, The Numbers Racket, that has prompted the dancing at many parties.

. Dominic has been a highly acclaimed and notable jazz saxophonist on the British scene and touring for many years. Digby Fairweather said it was, “like having Zoot Simms on stage playing next to me.”

Dominic’s lyrical style is akin to some of the greats in jazz performance, such as Stan Getz and Gerry Mulligan – but he has also toured with many in the Blues World. Ex Rolling Stone Mick Taylor called him, 'the best rock ‘n’ roll sax player in Europe.'.

Elaine Hoss is a much-loved jazz vocalist, performing extensively in concerts and clubs across Wales, the UK and internationally.

Highlights include the Royal Albert Hall, Disneyland Paris, the Millennium Centre, Cardiff, the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea.

Elaina has been on tour to Spain, performing at the San Sebastian Jazz Festival, in a line-up including Keith Jarrett and Herbie Hancock.

John-Paul Gard started playing Hammond organ at the age of 10 and since then has developed his own distinctive style – heavily influenced by Jimmy Smith, Jimmy McGriff and Joey DeFrancesco.

Dom and John-Paul made an album called Organic together a few years ago.

This gig was originally arranged for January, but the epidemic forced it’s cancellation to this date.

The doors will open at 7.30pm for this event and tickets are available from www.narberthjazz.wales/events

If you would like to eat at the table you can order from the menu when you arrive or book to dine at the hotel by calling the hotel on 01834 869006