A MAN received a suspended prison sentence after a three-car crash on the A40 left some of the victims with severe injuries.

On May 14, along the A40 Haverfordwest to Fishguard road, Matthew Turner, 33, left what was described as ‘sheer carnage’ in his wake as he lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on with other road users.

During the incident Turner was already banned from driving for 12 months, having been convicted of drink driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 2.

One of the victims described how the impact of her injuries are not yet known after the collision left her with a string of health problems including severe whiplash, constant headaches and bladder incontinence.

On June 8 at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court prosecuting solicitor Dennis Davies described how, on the day in question, Turner’s car came racing past road users then tried to overtake a car which had to pull over near Haverfordwest Airfield to allow him to pass.

Dashcam footage played in court showed a vehicle coming round the roundabout at the Lost Coin pub then carrying up the A40 past Texaco petrol station and Vincent Davis furniture store. It was here Turner overtook before racing off into the distance.

Eventually, the dashcam footage came to the site of the crash where it found a car facing south in the embankment of the northbound carriageway.

Body-worn footage was also shown, worn by a police officer who walked through the incident. It showed one car with the front wheel entirely ripped off. A red Audi jeep was also left strewn on the centre of the road.

In the defendant’s car cans of Strongbow were found on the front passenger seat, in the footwell and in the central console. The car sustained substantial impact damage to its front.

Car debris was strewn across the road. All three cars were written off.

‘It is just an accident, these things happen’

Impact statements read out included from a mother who was taking her daughter to Haverfordwest train station.

She said Turner was driving towards her and when she came up to him after the crash he was mumbling.

The woman’s daughter tried to warn her mum of the collision but was too late. When she came to Turner after the incident he said, ‘it is just an accident, these things happen’.

A third impact statement described how Turner was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the front right-hand side of the victim’s car and the airbag deployed. The victim said he thought Turner was a ‘goner’ when it happened.

In a final victim statement read out on behalf of an English tutor, the woman described the horrific effects the crash has had to her health, including severe whiplash, nightmares, hip and wrist problems, a feeling of anxiousness and a struggle to concentrate. She also suffers from bladder incontinence and has lost four pupils due to being unable to work.

“I do not want my kids to grow up without me there. I am sorry.”

Turner had previously pleaded guilty to four charges including dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and being in possession of cannabis.

The case had been adjourned for a probation report which was seen today. While Turner was facing the prospect of an immediate jail sentence, probation said keeping him in custody would not help provide the rehabilitation intervention that can be provided.

Representing himself, Turner, of Llys yr Onnen, Wolfscastle, spoke to the court and broke down in tears as he described to magistrates how he can still see the little girl’s face after the accident

On the prospect of facing a period in custody, Turner said: “I do not want my kids to grow up without me there. I am sorry.”

Turner was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

Presiding magistrates described the incident as ‘grave’, but felt there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation to address the issues apparent in this case.

Turner was also made to do 150 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 21 months.

There was no separate penalty for the charges of driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and being in possession of cannabis.

Turner will pay £85 costs and a £156 surcharge.