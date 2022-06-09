POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a town centre window was broken this week.
"During the evening of Wednesday, June 8, a window of a commercial premises in the alley between Castle Lake Carpark and Castle Square Haverfordwest was broken," read a police statement.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Quote reference: DPP/5642/08/06/2022/02/C.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
