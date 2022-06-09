BOXING twins Ioan and Garan Croft have spoken of their delight at being named in the Wales Commonwealth Games squad for next month’s sporting spectacular at Birmingham.

The Crymych 20-year-olds – who have taken Welsh amateur boxing by storm in recent seasons – received confirmation of their selection moments after completing a punishing track session at their pre-Games training camp at Tenerife.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ioan – who will compete in the 67kg welterweight class at Birmingham – told the Tivy-Side.

“This is something Garan and I have worked toward for years and now we can focus on the Games and hopefully bring back gold medals.”

Garan – who will compete in the 71kg light-middleweight division – agreed that Commonwealth Games selection had been a long-term aim.

“This hasn’t just come overnight – there’s been four years of hard work behind this moment and the thought of representing Wales at a Commonwealth Games means so much to us both, he added.”

The twins have dedicated themselves to boxing ever since entering the Cardigan ABC gym as raw eight-year-olds in 2010.

In their formative years they were coached by dad Guy, himself a former Cardigan boxer who remains the club’s head coach at their headquarters off Maesyrhaf.

Last year the twins were selected for the GB squad and are now based at Team GB’s headquarters in Sheffield.

Last month Garan took a silver and Ioan a bronze at the European Championships in Armenia.

Giving his own reaction, Guy said: "I'm really chuffed because Birmingham has been the boys' focus ever since the last Commonwealth Games and they have always been very confident that they would get there.

"Ioan and Garan are really up for this and cannot wait for the Games to begin."

Cardigan ABC chairman Mike Lewis said: “We are not just proud of the boys but also delighted for Guy and Liz, knowing the support they have given as parents and the sacrifices they have made over many years.

“Ioan and Garan aren’t just brilliant boxers, they’re also fantastic ambassadors for amateur boxing and a huge inspiration for the kids we have now coming through.”

READ MORE