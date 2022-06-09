A Pembrokeshire town is trying to save its 141-year-old ironmongers shop for the community after the business was put on the market.

Havards has been operating as a traditional ironmonger from the same site in Newport’s East Street since 1881. Today it provides a wide range of everyday items including hand tools, nails and screws, key cutting, cookware and crockery, gardening equipment, outdoor clothing, walking boots and wet suits.

Havards has served the community of Newport for the past 141 years

The community hopes to raise sufficient funds to buy Havards to save this historic institution for the community and also help preserve the character and self-sufficiency of the town and a community share offer has been launched.

If the share offer is successful, the shop will operate as a cooperative community shop, owned by the members for the benefit of the community and future generations.

A total of £475,000 is needed to buy the shop, with pledges to the value of £240,000 already received.

All money raised will be used to buy the building and the shop’s stock as well as to provide set-up funds and working capital.

Anyone local or from further afield can become part of the venture by investing and buying shares or gifting money to the fund.

Shares will cost £1 each and the minimum amount that can be invested is £200, so 200 shares. The maximum shareholding of £33,000 ,33,000 shares, or 10 per cent of the total share capital raised, whichever is the greater. A Share Save option is available allowing anyone to build a shareholding.

Everyone buying a share will become a member of the society, giving them a say in how it runs, with each member having one vote no matter how many shares they buy.

Clive Hooper of Siop Havards Gymunedol – HavardsCommunity Shop said: “This is an opportunity for residents of Newport and the local area as well as visitors and friends to be part of the future of the town helping to preserve a unique example of a shop that can provide almost everything you need, right on your doorstep”

Cris Tomos of PLANED added: "It is fantastic that there has been such a positive response from questionnaires and meetings that have taken place over the past few months.

“We plan to offer a good return on investment and are applying for the Social Investment Tax relief, which once clinched will allow qualifying taxpayers to have 30 per cent of their investment back as a tax refund.

“So if you ever wished to be a co-owner of a hardware shop such as Havards in Tydrath, now's your chance." All information regarding how to purchase shares in Havards, the history of the scheme and the business plan is available at siophavards.cymru.