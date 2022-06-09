THE row over Ceredigion County Council’s plan to replace Cardigan astroturf with a 3G surface has taken a new twist after a town councillor raised safety concerns.

The local authority’s move has been bitterly opposed by Clwb Hoci Castell Newydd Emlyn, who say a 3G surface would not be suitable for hockey.

County Hall maintain the astroturf is at the end of its life and that the pitch is heavily used by youngsters for football and rugby.

They also contend that alternative hockey facilities are available at Llandysul and Crymych.

But now Cllr Philippa Noble has called for a health and safety report ahead of a 3G surface being laid.

Newcastle Emlyn ladies were the winners of the South Wales Women's Hockey League this season.

“In Holland 3G pitches are being ripped up for safety reasons because of concerns over micro plastics,” she told colleagues.

“In view of this I would like to see a safety report on the possible effects micro plastics may have on children.

“As far as the hockey club is concerned they cannot play matches at Crymych as they only open for a half-day on Saturday.

“And the fact Llandysul is fully booked leaves Lampeter as the only alternative which is just not acceptable in my book.”

Town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips felt the council would be failing in their duties if they did not seek to initially establish the full facts.

“When it comes to health and safety we should not be afraid to ask searching questions and seek assurances,” he added.