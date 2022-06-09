A Letterston woman who survived a childhood of abuse and neglect has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee honours in recognition of her work to help others in similar situations.

Emma Lewis, 42, who now lives in Swansea, is the chair and founding member of the Roots Foundation Wales, a charity that supports young people in care, care leavers, and carers.

Emma grew up in Pembrokeshire and formally entered the care system at the age of 10. Before this she survived neglect, physical and sexual abuse.

Her mum, Betty, was addicted to alcohol and Emma recalls begging for food as a child.

Despite this Emma was desperate to leave her foster placements and return home.

“I wanted to be at home living with my mum. I wanted my mum to be sober,” she said.

When she left the care system, Emma struggled to find her way in the world, living on her own in a damp riddled flat.

However, there was a wider community in north Pembrokeshire that offered her support.

“There were people in Fishguard and Letterston that took care of me, that took me under their wing and gave me opportunities that I never thought would be possible,” she remembers.

Among those was the woman in the local pub who gave her a job, another woman who offered her a decent place to rent, the person who invited her for Sunday lunch so that she wouldn’t be alone, and a local forum theatre company that helped her find confidence in her voice.

For Emma a turning point came more than two decades ago when she met her husband Craig and moved to Swansea, the pair have a grown-up son.

While working as a community development worker in a disadvantaged area of Swansea, Emma kept coming across young people in care who were falling through gaps in provision.

Determined to help these young people, she set up the Roots Foundation Wales to provide support for young carers, those in care and those leaving the system.

The foundation provides free counselling, weekly drop-ins, workshops and training on a range of essential life skills, carers’ support groups, and projects that support over 100 young people from the south Wales region each year who have been the victims of exploitation.

It has three semi-independent flats where each year young people leaving care learn independent living skills.

In June 2012, Roots featured on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire and in 2017 the Roots site was transformed by the BBC’s ‘DIY SOS: The Big Build BBC Children in Need Special.

“Roots is about having a support network around people in care and leaving care, about positive life experiences and opportunities and family that aren’t blood to take care of them,” said Emma.

Emma was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Jubilee Honours for her work with Roots.

“It feels a bit strange and a bit weird,” she said of the accolade. “It’s an honour to accept such an award and I have done so mainly for the care leaving community