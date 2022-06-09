Projects including a bike buddies scheme, a school wildflower meadow and solar panels to power a football club have all been funded by profits generated from a community wind turbine.

Transition Bro Gwaun’s (TBG) turbine is not only generating clean energy, but also funds to support community groups and organisations develop sustainable projects.

The group has given out more than £12,000 worth of grants to seven organisations in north Pembrokeshire.

“The money is coming from TBG’s share in profit from Abergwaun Community Turbine,” said TBG’s Tom Latter.

“It’s good to see local investment in 2015 now returning profit to fund community projects, supporting transition to a safer future for people and nature.”

Marc Mordey, who chaired the independent panel appointed to assess the applications, added: ‘It’s been brilliant to be involved with this community inspired project, and the range of ideas brought forward has been inspiring.

“Small voluntary groups, more established charities as well as local businesses are obviously thinking about the best and most imaginative ways to tackle the worst effects of climate change."

The following projects have been awarded grants:

Solar panels for Fishguard Football Club

Re-wilding an area of playing field at Ysgol Bro Gwaun

A poly-tunnel at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun

A series of growing courses run by Ffynnone Resilience

Solar irrigation equipment at Nevern Valley Veg

A ‘Pollinators’ event at Brynberian Hall

Training for Bike Buddies at St Dogmaels

TBG anticipates being able to invite applications for a second round of climate funding this autumn.