Police stepped up patrols in a Pembrokeshire town yesterday evening, Wednesday, June 8, following reports of anti-social behaviour in the town centre.
Officers were called to Fishguard High Street at around 8.50pm following reports of young people causing anti-social behaviour in the area near to Hot Chilli restaurant.
The alleged perpetrators had dispersed before police arrived at the scene, however police upped their patrols in the area and were seen speaking to groups of young people in the town.
At present there is no appeal for any further information.
