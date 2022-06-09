SHOCKING footage reveals the devastation caused when a man crashed his car into other road users after drink-driving on the A40.

On May 14, a large section of the A40 Haverfordwest to Fishguard road was closed for a number of hours after Matthew Turner, of Llys yr Onnen, Wolfscastle, crashed into two vehicles as he sped up the highway.

Yesterday, June 8, at Haverfordwest Magistrates, Turner, 33, was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Footage from the crash scene, now released, shows the devastation caused which was described by prosecuting solicitor Dennis Davies as 'sheer carnage'.

Body-cam footage worn by an officer as he walks through the scene shows three cars with severe damage and debris strewn across the road.

One of the cars had the front wheel entirely ripped off, a red Audi jeep was also left strewn on the centre of the road and cans of Strongbow were found in the defendant's car.

One of the victims was a mother who was giving her daughter a lift to Haverfordwest train station.

She said Turner was driving towards her and when she came up to him after the crash he was mumbling.

Victims included a mother and daughter going to Haverfordwest train station

Matthew Turner was given a suspended prison sentence

At the time of the incident Turner was already banned from driving for 12 months, having been convicted of drink-driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on February 2.

Representing himself, Turner, of Llys yr Onnen, Wolfscastle, spoke to the court and broke down in tears.

On the prospect of facing a period in custody, Turner said: “I do not want my kids to grow up without me there. I am sorry.”

Cans of alcohol were found in Turner's car

Presiding magistrates described the incident as ‘grave’, but felt there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation to address the issues apparent in this case.

Turner was given a nine-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also made to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 21 months.