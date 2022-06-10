GREENACRES animal rescue is reeling after a person allegedly broke into their shop in Pembroke Dock and stole a charity box.

CCTV footage recorded in the early hours of June 6 appear to show someone in the Greenacres store sneaking around.

They appear to eventually find a charity box which they yank off the counter before stealing away with it.

Photos taken by the centre show damage done to the back door where the culprit is alleged to have gained entry.

Greenacres left a message on their Facebook page asking anyone if they have information about the incident.

“This person in the early hours of this morning thought that it was ok to gain entry into our Pembroke Dock shop and steal our collection box from the counter,” said the post.

“All CCTV and information has been given to the police, but if anyone knows who this is please let us know this can be done in confidence by calling the centre.

“Times are really tough in animal rescue at the moment this is just stress we do not need.”

A man broke into Greenacres charity shop in Pembroke Dock

Police have confirmed the box was taken and are looking into the incident.

A statement read: "In the early hours of Monday, June 6, a premises in Dimond St, Pembroke Dock was broken into and a small tin containing a sum of money was stolen.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

The person yanked the charity box off the shop counter

Trustee and manager of the shop Georgie Pearson says this is the last thing the charity needs.

"We are sinking under the weight of the bills and with so many poorly animals coming in,” said Georgie. “We had to see over sixty cats last week.

“We have so many big bills going out at the moment, this is the last thing we need."

The person damaged the back door to gain access

While Georgie explained the charity box was taken, the rest of the shop was left undamaged.

“The main issue is whoever did it did severe damage to the back door to gain entry so that is going to have to be replaced,” said Georgie. “They did not do any actual damage to the shop itself.

“Luckily the charity box had been emptied relatively soon prior, but there could have been £20 notes in there for all we know.”

Kitchen furniture store Howdens has offered to repair the door free of charge which Greenacres say they are grateful for, but they pointed out they don't want this type of trouble in the first place.

“Anything detracting from us being able to care for the animals is not good,” said Georgie.

The person steals off with the charity box. The rest of the store was left unharmed

If you have any information on the incident you can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference DP-20220606-082.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.