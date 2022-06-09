Pandora has launched incredible sale with up to 50% off jewellery.
Whether you are treating yourself or buying a gift, shoppers will be able to find stunning rings, charms, necklaces, bracelets and more in the brilliant Pandora Summer Sale.
This gold Star Wars charm is down from £60 to just £18. In silver, the same charm is down to £13 from £45.
If you’re a Disney fan, you can find some of Pandora’s best Disney pieces in the sale. The Disney Alice in Wonderland Drink Me Dangle Charm is down to £38 from £55 and the Disney, Minnie Mouse & Mickey Mouse Kiss Charm is just £31.
This Crown Ring is fit for royalty but at a much lower price. You can get this for just £24, reduced from £35.
This beautiful 14k Gold Two-tone Key & Flower Necklace has £30 off in the sale, now just £70.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article