Pandora has launched incredible sale with up to 50% off jewellery.

Whether you are treating yourself or buying a gift, shoppers will be able to find stunning rings, charms, necklaces, bracelets and more in the brilliant Pandora Summer Sale.

This gold Star Wars charm is down from £60 to just £18. In silver, the same charm is down to £13 from £45.

If you’re a Disney fan, you can find some of Pandora’s best Disney pieces in the sale. The Disney Alice in Wonderland Drink Me Dangle Charm is down to £38 from £55 and the Disney, Minnie Mouse & Mickey Mouse Kiss Charm is just £31.

This Crown Ring is fit for royalty but at a much lower price. You can get this for just £24, reduced from £35.

This beautiful 14k Gold Two-tone Key & Flower Necklace has £30 off in the sale, now just £70.

Shop all this and more on the Pandora website.