A further informal drop-in event is to be held next week on the planned Brynhir housing development in Tenby, as plans for the 144-home scheme go 'live'.

Pembrokeshire County Council is arranging the event as the next phase of its consultation into the proposal, which features 102 social housing properties.

Planning permission was granted by the Pembrokshire Coast National Park Authority in June 2020 for the development, despite protests at the loss of 'the last green space in Tenby'.

READ MORE

This latest stage in the consultation process follows a previous drop-in in March when residents’ aspirations and expectations were sought.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said that the authority's housing staff are keen to share initial outline plans and receive feedback.

The drop-in session will take place at the De Valance, Tenby on Wednesday June 15 from 12-6pm.

The spokesman said: "All are welcome to visit to view the plans and ask officers any questions about the proposed development.

The 144-property Brynhir development is set to feature a mixture of houses and flats

MORE NEWS

"The session will also be an opportunity for those who might have an interest in these homes to collect an application form in order to join the housing register.

"If you are already on the housing register, you do not need to do anything else at this stage.

"If you are unable to attend the event and would like to give feedback or if you have any queries, you can call 01437 764551 or email the Housing Customer Liaison Team at housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

"You will also be able to view plans and provide feedback from June 15 via https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk (please note this will not go live until the 15th)

"You can also keep up to date with all developments by liking the council housing page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PCCHousing