A woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Dyfed-Powys Police officers after she was stopped during a drive through Pembrokeshire.
The woman was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, while driving through Haverfordwest, after she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
She was then taken into custody, where she provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said she has since been “released under investigation, pending their analysis.”
Throughout last month (May 2022), the roads policing unit made 30 arrests for drug driving. The unit’s total arrest statistics for the month are:
- 30 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Eight arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Eight arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for assault
- Two arrests for possession of cocaine
- Two arrests for criminal damage
- Two arrests for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for possession of diazepam
- One arrest for possession of Xanax
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply cannabis
- One arrest for disqualified driving
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for threatening to kill
- One arrest for failing to appear at court
