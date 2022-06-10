There have been reports of people fly-tipping at a Pembrokeshire cemetery, with the town council urging people to “act responsibly” on the grounds.
The incidences of fly tipping have been reported at Milford Haven Cemetery, which is run by Milford Haven Town Council.
It has been said that the fly-tipping is “causing much inconvenience and distress.”
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Town Council said: “We have been made aware of incidences of fly-tipping at the cemetery.
“These incidences are causing much inconvenience and distress.
MORE NEWS
- Successful open day at Milford Haven's homeless pods
- Pick-up vehicle seen acting suspiciously in Pembrokeshire village
“We urge everyone using the cemetery to act responsibly and sensitively at all times.
“This situation will be closely monitored and any anti-social behaviour may be reported to the police.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here