A woman was rescued by emergency services after she had fallen and injured herself on one of the county’s beaches.
The RNLI, Wales Air Ambulance, Welsh Ambulance Service and coastguard crews from Dale and Broad Haven were all involved.
The woman had injured herself on Marloes Sands on Tuesday, June 7.
A spokesperson from HM Coastguard Dale said: “The injuries were serious enough to require help from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, The Welsh Air Ambulance, Angle Lifeboat RNLI and Broad Haven Coastguard team.
“The casualty was walked to the Air Ambulance and then transported from the beach to hospital.”
