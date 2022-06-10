WORK is finally set to begin on a housing development in the Haverfordwest area, two months after its initial start date.

The work is due to start next month (July 2022) on the Tudor Place development site in Tiers Cross.

The works were set to commence in April this year.

Residents were moved out their properties while the old development was being demolished.

The previous contractor for the site, however, went into administration in July 2021.

Tycroes Group Ltd were eventually handed the contract, with the new builds said to be ready for occupation in June 2023.

The development was given a procurement value of £2.3million.

Eleven affordable homes will be constructed on the site

Tudor Place was built in the 1940s and 50s with an original lifespan of around 50 to 60 years.

In total, 11 affordable homes will be constructed on the site and will provide much-needed social housing.

The original plans submitted in 2019

READ MORE

Cllr Jon Harvey, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, glazed over the delays, saying he was pleased construction was finally starting.

"I am delighted that the Tycroes Group has been awarded the contract for the Tudor Place housing development," said Cllr Harvey, "and that we are able to move forward with this scheme.

"I would like to thank the local community and tenants for their understanding and patience whilst we re-tendered the contract."

Got a question for the council? Contact the customer liaison team by emailing housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 01437 776230.