Tenby Carnival will be returning to the seaside streets in a blaze of glory this summer after a two-year absence forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival, run by Tenby's retsained firefighters, celebrated its centenary in 2019, with one of the liveliest events in its history.

Huge crowds lined the streets to enjoy the spectacle, with a wet and wild water battle in Tudor Square amongst its highlights.

The organisers are delighted this week to announce that the carnival will be back in business for 2022, and are calling on the townspeople to make it 'the biggest yet'.

Water sight in Tudor Square!

Tenby Fire Station posted on Facebook: "Hands up who’s excited to see Tenby Firefighters Carnival on Wednesday, August 3. We can’t wait to see the floats having three years to prepare! Let’s make 2022 the biggest yet!!”

The carnival's princesses are joined by a little helper in 2019. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The carnival traditionally raises money for the Firefighters Charity, which supports the everyday heroes of the UK fire community, and over the years has contributed many thousands of pounds to the cause.

MORE NEWS

The carnival festivities will get under way with events at Tenby Fire Station in South Parade, featuring fun for all the family, including refreshments and fire safety demonstrations.

The carnival procession then bursts into life late in the afternoon, making its way around the streets of the resort.