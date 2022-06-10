Plans to develop an integrated health hub in north Pembrokeshire are moving closer, with the health board announcing an information day to let the public know of their plans.

Hywel Dda University Health Board plans to develop an integrated health and well-being centre in Fishguard, which would serve the north of the county.

The new centre would support the population across north Pembrokeshire from Solva and St Davids in the west, to Fishguard and Newport, with the long-term aim to create an integrated, patient-focused, community-based model of care.

It is being developed in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, and work is ongoing with other partners.

The health board says that communities will eventually see health and care shift from a focus on illness to ‘a service that works across boundaries to prevent ill health or deterioration of health, providing help earlier, and wherever possible, closer to home’.

It is not known yet where the hub would be based, but last year county councillor Pat Davies mooted the idea that it should be developed on the land around Ffordd yr Efail and the town’s Co-op store.

The health board will share the plans for the proposed facility during a drop-in session at the Phoenix Centre, in Goodwick, on Wednesday June, 29.

The public is invited to attend at any time between 3pm-6pm. They will have the opportunity to ask questions and give their views on the initial proposed services.

Elaine Lorton, County Director for Pembrokeshire at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “The global Covid-19 pandemic understandably resulted in a shift in focus over the past couple of years.

“We are now keen to get out and engage with people about this facility. We want to share our thoughts for the proposed centre, reflect on what people have previously told us, and of course get further feedback from them.

“We are committed to an ongoing process of engagement with communities and partners, so this event will be the first. This process of listening to communities will be an important part of developing our business case, which will be submitted to Welsh Government for the funding.”