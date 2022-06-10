The work of a Pembrokeshire company has been spotted in a big screen blockbuster which features its Marvel-ously iconic designs.

A Melin Tregwynt blanket can be seen in the latest Marvel blockbuster- Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Pembrokeshire mill’s iconic Madison blanket can be seen on the bed of Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, before her true identity and the film’s controversial twist is revealed.

This is not the first time 110-year-old Melin Tregwynt’s blankets and cushions have been spotted in a big screen blockbuster.

Perhaps most famously the mill’s Madison blanket appeared in the most iconic scene of one of Britain's favourite Christmas, Love Actually,when Andrew Lincoln woos Keira Knightley using cue cards.

The scene was controversially recreated by Boris Johnson in 2019 when the PM tried to woo the voters using the same method. This time Melin Tregwynt’s Modo throws and cushions were used.

Melin Tregwynt designs also appeared in Somethings Got To Give’ with Jack Nicholson and Dianne Keating as well as a host of TV programmes including Killing Eve, Keeping Faith, Doctor Who, Celebrity Big Brother, The Apprentice and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

“We didn’t know that our blanket was in the latest Marvel film,” said Melin Tregwynt’s Eifion Griffiths. “We enjoy seeing our products appear and they are quite easy to spot.”