WELSH Apprentice winner Alana Spencer has broken four ribs after falling eight feet from a ladder in her new shop.

The baking entrepreneur was taken to hospital after falling at her new coffee shop due to open in Carmarthen this month.

Alana, who was named the winner by Lord Sugar of series twelve of The Apprentice in 2016.

The BBC One reality show saw her land a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar to develop her cake business, Ridiculously Rich by Alana,

Now recovering at home, Alana, who has shops in Llandudno, Caernarfon and Aberystwyth, said on Instagram: "People often ask me why I insist upon doing all of my own manual work and have been telling me for years that I should always hire professionals instead.

"Well, today, for the first time ever, I think I’m prepared to admit…that they may be right!"

The new coffee shop will now open a week later than planned.

After messages from well-wishers, she posted: "Thanks so much for all of your lovely comments and messages. I will get through them all eventually - not as if I can do a lot else at the moment!

"Oh and Carmarthen - so sorry - but I think I’m going to have to push the opening on a week to the 24th - hopefully you’ll agree I’ve got a fairly good excuse! (what a Dingbat!)."