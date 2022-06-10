A princess came to Pembrokeshire this week to see the sea and the innovative products being farmed there.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie visited the Câr Y Môr regenerative ocean farm with environmental charity WWF-UK on Tuesday June 7, ahead of World Ocean Day on June 8.

Princess Eugenie, who is an ambassador of Blue Marine Foundation, visited the seaweed and shellfish farm, and then returned inland to see the seaweed processing facilities, meet the largely volunteer team behind the community-owned project and to learn about the products they are creating.

The princess, who is 12th in line to the throne, was described as being ‘very engaged and interested’ in how the farm operates.

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie happy at sea with Câr Y Môr. Picture: @Matt Horwood / WWF-UK

“HRH was impressed by the work and effort that has gone into Câr Y Môr,” said the organisation’s Dan Lewis.

“We started by showing the princess some of our products, then we took her to Carnarwig, one of our trial sites, where we met the work barge which had pulled up some lines, and was harvesting seaweed already.”

The princess then went on a short trip around Ramsey Island with Falcon Boats, where she was the amazing environment in which Car y Mor operates.

Finally she returned to Car y Mor’s base, where product development chef, Tara Pitman, had prepared an amazing spread of different foods.

“The princess sampled our products, and tried our latest creations, containing our own seaweeds and crab. We even had a kelp and blackcurrant drink for her to try,” said Dan.

“The princess really enjoyed the produce, and was taken back by the fact that it all contained seaweed.”

The princess was very engaged and interested in how the farm operates. Picture: @Matt Horwood / WWF-UK

Câr Y Môr regenerative ocean farm is supported by WWF-UK, delivering no-input, low-impact marine farming.

Unlike terrestrial crops, seaweed doesn’t require fertilizer, pesticides, freshwater, or land, and it grows rapidly and naturally in the ocean— absorbing carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus, and creating new habitat for marine life.

WWF’s Seaweed Solutions project, aims to accelerate the growth of regenerative ocean farming in the UK to sequester carbon and nutrients, improve biodiversity and provide products for use in food, feeds and bioplastics, supporting sustainable local community livelihoods.