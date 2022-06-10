A man was arrested in Pembrokeshire on suspicion of drink driving after providing a roadside reading of more than three times the legal limit.
The man’s vehicle was stopped overnight in Haverfordwest between Thursday, June 9 and Friday, June 10, when he provided the breath test of 116ug, more than three times the legal limit of 35ug.
Once he was arrested, he was taken into custody to provide further breath specimens.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that when in custody, he “failed to provide evidential specimens.”
The unit’s spokesperson continued: “He was charged with failing to provide, and has been bailed to attend court in due course.”
On the Thursday afternoon, the unit also arrested a woman on suspicion of drug driving, as she provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
She has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of her blood samples.
