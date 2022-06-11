A Pembrokeshire village has been given a new mobile post office service.

It will run from the village hall car park in Cosheston, Pembroke Dock, and will run every Friday from 12pm to 1pm, starting on Friday, June 10.

The service is operated by the Postmaster from Pembroke Post Office.

Pembroke is the closest full-time branch to Cosheston, and the postmaster already visits nine communities, including nearby Milton and Lawrenny.

A spokesperson from the Post Office said: “At the Post Office we are continually looking to refresh our network and ensure we meet our customer needs.

“A mobile post office is a tried and tested way to provide service to rural communities.”