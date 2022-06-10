IT’S here!

The blockbuster documentary charting the rise and fall and rise again of Haverfordwest County AFC in what was a turbulent 2021/22 season.

Last season saw the highs of watching Alhagi Touray-Sisay banging goals into the net for the Bluebirds, then the lows of manager and club legend Wayne Jones departing mid-season, to the high of veteran Belgian pro-league footballer Nicky Hayen taking the reins.

You Can Have It All documents ‘it all’, with the first episode ‘The Rub of the Green’ up now on YouTube.

There are a total of five episodes in the series which are being aired every Thursday 8pm on Haverfordwest AFC’s Twitter page and YouTube.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said club videographer and filmmaker Ryan Evans.

“Lots of highs, lots of lows, there has been laughter, failure, literally I could not have picked a better season to record the team."

Star player Jazz Richards will be in the documentary

One of the major incidents in last season’s campaign was the departure of club great Wayne Jones as manager in December, 2021, after the club were staring at relegation from the Cymru Premier.

Then, in an incredible turn of fortune, chairman Rob Edwards managed to persuade ex-Belgian pro league player Nicky Hayen to take charge and steer the club to safety, which Hayen did, including going five games unbeaten.

Former manager Wayne Jones makes an appearance

Chairman Rob Edwards, never camera shy

Ryan filmed the entire series off his own back including editing, conducting interviews and narrating sections of the film.

He said he is very satisfied with the finished product, which has received almost 1,800 views so far.

“It has been a very up and down season, but hugely enjoyable,” said Ryan.

“It was fantastic to be involved in and watch this space for future projects.”

There are four episodes still to play which air every Thursday night on the football club’s official Twitter account @HaverfordwestFC. They can also be seen on YouTube.