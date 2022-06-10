Father’s Day is next Sunday, but many of us may still be looking for ideas to show our dads how much they mean to us.

We have collected together some ideas and deals for those dads who love to game.

Here are some options for Father’s Days gifts for gaming dads from Game and AO, Not on the High Street, Buyagift and more.

Game

PlayStation 5 - £449.99

The much in-demand console is available to purchase at Game for just under £450.

If you order before 7pm you can get next day delivery from Game online.

Xbox Series X - £499.99

On the other side of the console war is the Xbox Series X.

You can get Microsoft’s latest console from Game for the same price as the PS5.

And, just as with the PS5, Game offers next day delivery on orders placed before 7pm.

Console games

A number of games are on offer at discounted prices at Game.

Included in that list is NBA 2K22, available on Playstation and Xbox for £12.99.

You can also purchase Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at a reduced price of £34.99.

Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Wheel

Upgrade your dad’s gaming experience with this Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Wheel, complete with two pedals.

Buy it for £109.99 via the GAME website.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2

Whether your dad is looking to replace an old set of headphones or he’s new to the gaming scene, these Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 headphones could be just what he needs.

Buy it for £49.99 via the GAME website.

Trust GXT232 Mantis Microphone

This microphone (£24.99) could also upgrade his gaming and with an easy set up, he’ll be up and running in no time.

It can be used to record professional sounding audio and you can buy it via the GAME website.

AO

Xbox Series S White - £249

The Xbox Series S is available at AO from £249, and you can pay on finance with AO for £7.49 per month.

The completely digital design lets you download old titles from your past Xbox collection, as well as any new games going forward.

Nintendo Switch - £252

The Nintendo Switch is available from AO for a reduced price of £252 currently.

Delivery is available from June 10, and the console can be paid for in instalments for as little as £7.58 per month.

GTA V - £28

One of the most successful games ever, Grand Theft Auto V, is on offer at AO.

The game, originally released in 2013 but still as popular as ever, is currently reduced from £35 and can be snapped up for £28.

Anda Seat Jungle Gaming Chair

Make sure your dad is sitting comfy with this red and black gaming chair.

Add it to your basket for £179 via the AO website.

X Rocker Wireless Infiniti 2.1 Officially licensed PlayStation

Alternatively, this black and blue gaming chair could be the way forward.

For £264, you can add this chair to your basket via the AO website.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

If it’s a gaming laptop you’re looking to gift this Father’s Day, the HP Victus could be the one for you.

It has a 16.1 inch screen and a 16 GB RAM and it could be yours via the AO website for £999.

Another gaming laptop option is this Asus TUF 15.6 inch one that’s available for the cheaper price of £599 via the AO website.

This MSI Vigour GK20 Keyboard could also make a great gift and for £33 via the AO website, you can customise the colours and feel reassured since it’s water resistant for water splashes.

Not on the High Street

Personalised Neon Green Controller and Headset Stand

Keep the game set up organised with this Controller and Headset stand.

You can find it on the Not on the High Street website for £32.50.

Buyagift and Virgin Experience Days

Why not switch it up this year with an experience to remember?

Take your dad to see explore the National Videogame Museum in Sheffield with this Entry For Two voucher.

It’s available for £20 via the Buyagift website.

For £60, you and your dad can take a trip to Immotion VR with this Multi-Game Premium Pass for Two.

It can be yours via the Virgin Experience Days website.