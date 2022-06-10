A DATE has finally been set to demolish Haverfordwest's multi-storey car park.

Demolition is set to begin Monday, June 20, with the car park closed to the public from this date.

Described as ‘sensitively designed’, the new ‘public transport interchange’, which is set to replace the car park, is said to include improved access and connectivity to Haverfordwest rail station, cycling and bus services.

The multi-storey will remain out of use until the PTI is built.

Haverfordwest's new public transport interchange

The project is part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s wider regeneration work to revitalise Haverfordwest town centre, but such upheaval in the town has caused tension.

PCC say the current multi-storey car park is in a poor state of repair and an unwelcoming space at the heart of the county town.

The council also say the old car park is difficult to negotiate for larger, modern vehicles.

But residents have mixed feelings whether this is a wise use of public money – essentially the demolition of a car park, to be build a car park.

The new interchange is said to include improved access and connectivity to Haverfordwest rail station in terms of walking, cycling and bus services

The council say the new interchange will create a ‘seamless journey’ and a ‘clear transition’ for passengers using the transport facilities – including an integrated bus station - encouraging people to 'alight and explore the town centre'.

“It’s an important project for the town and a significant opportunity to provide a modern facility, sensitively designed in a gateway location,” said Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents services.

“We will aim to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the demolition and rebuild, and kindly request that members of the public plan ahead when visiting Haverfordwest to consider alternative parking sites.

Modern facility, sensitively designed in a gateway location

County councillors are using the term 'sensitive' to describe the design

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, agreed the car park has been sensitively designed.

“We want to make it as easy and welcoming as possible for people to walk and cycle or use the sustainable transport services such as taking the bus or train,” said Cllr Miller.

“This is a significant opportunity to provide a modern, sensitively designed facility.”

The plan is for 320 spaces in the new facility. The £8m scheme forms part of the Southwest Wales Metro project.

Do you think the new 'public transport interchange' is a good idea? Let us know in the comments below.