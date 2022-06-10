The funeral details have been announced for the hugely popular Deano Clarke following his sudden death in Tenby last Sunday morning.

The horse and cart funeral procession will leave Butts Field car park at around 12pm on Monday, June 20 before processing up Narberth Road and down the Maudlins.

It will continue along the Parade, turning into the Imperial Arch and from there it will head up Lower Frog Street, round by the Three Mariners and will come to rest in front of St Mary’s Church.

The funeral service will commence at St Mary’s at 1pm followed by a private interment for family and close friends only at Tenby New Cemetery.

The wake, to which everyone who wishes to pay their respects to Deano is invited to attend, will be at the De Valence, Tenby, from 1.30pm.

People are being asked to avoid wearing black clothes.

“We want to fill the day with colour that matches his beloved personality,” reads the funeral announcement.

Affectionately known as Deano, he was the son of the late Carol Nilsson and Danny Clarke.

He leaves three sons - Jack, Ollie and Rudi - his father Danny, his two brothers Antony and Balloo and his sister, Erin.