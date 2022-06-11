She’s no stranger to scooping up the silverware in her sport, but this is the first Commonwealth Games call-up for bowler Ysie White.

The 28-year-old has been bowling for more than half her life, starting as a 12-year-old on the green of Tenby Bowling Club, where she still play today.

Within a couple of years, she won her first international cap – as a 15-year-old playing in an under-25s competition.

Playing both indoors and outdoors – but latterly concentrating on the game in the summer - Ysie has also claimed senior Welsh international caps, Sport Pembrokeshire awards and a gold medal in the rink of the 2019 Atlantic Rim championships.

Ysie is 'honoured' to be representing Wales at the Commonwealth Games

Ysie, who lives in Whitland, where she works for Whitland Engineering, is one just five female bowlers in the 2022 Commonwealth Games squad who will play from Friday July 29 to Saturday August 6 at Victoria Park at Leamington Spa.

She said she was ‘honoured’ to be part of the squad.

Ysie will play in the triples and fours alongside Laura Daniels, Sara Nicholls, Caroline Taylor and Anwen Butten.

The men’s team is Jarrad Breen (pairs and fours), Owain Dando (triples and fours), Ross Owen (triples and fours), Daniel Salmon (singles and pairs) and Jon Tomlinson (triples and fours).

Ysie and Anwen - who has represented Wales in every Commonwealth Games since 2002 – celebrated a great victory last Sunday, June 5.

Together with Anwen’s son, Hari, they lifted the trophy in the hotly-contested Resolven Ninety open tournament, defeating two of their Commonwealth Games team-mates in the final.