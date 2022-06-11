Pembrokeshire County Councillor for Narberth Urban Marc Tierney has said that 'Britain deserves better' after Boris Johnson won his no-confidence vote, despite an unexpectedly large rebellion.

The prime minister won the support of 211 MPs, but 41% of his party - some 148 Tory MPS - voted to get rid of him, with many citing his lack of repentance over the Partygate scandal and the public’s loss of trust in his leadership.

It was the worst verdict on a sitting prime minister by their own party in recent times.

Tierney, the Labour candidate for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire in the 2017 and 2019 general elections, said the result was far worse for the Prime Minister than many expected.

"More than four out of ten of his own colleagues have lost faith in his leadership," he said.

“One of the first to rally to the Prime Minister’s defence was local MP, Simon Hart. He has been unstinting in his loyalty to the embattled Boris Johnson.

“There is a long and growing list of reasons as to why Britain deserves better, and the public are rightly fed up of politicians who say one thing and do another.

“At the next election, this area will be a key battleground seat once again.

"Labour will be determined to win here so we can deliver real change for the whole country and importantly, to rebuild trust in our political system.”

Another who voiced their opinion after the vote was Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds MS.

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “The situation is clearer than ever before a divided Conservative party is propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues facing the Welsh public.

“It continues to be one rule for them and another for the rest of us. Boris Johnson is a liar and lawbreaker who isn’t fit to remain Prime Minister for a moment longer.

“Lifelong Conservatives are appalled and continue to turn towards the Liberal Democrats, who they know work hard and focus on what matters.”

“At present, it seems Welsh Conservative MPs are set to remain out-of-touch with the people of Wales.”