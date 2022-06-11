A MAN has been remanded in custody after allegedly committing a number of crimes in Tenby including assaulting a woman, engaging in controlling behaviour and cutting up a person’s clothes.
Martin Pritchard is alleged to have committed a number of crimes in the town between December 1, 2021, and June 1, 2022.
On May 31 of this year Pritchard, 40, is alleged to have assaulted a woman in the town. On the same date he is alleged to have driven while disqualified and driven without insurance along the town’s Esplanade and roads from Wrexham to Tenby.
On that date Pritchard is also alleged to have damaged a person’s clothes by cutting them up and damaging a suitcase and its contents by filling it with takeaway food.
Pritchard is also alleged to have behaved in a controlling manner whereby he controlled a woman’s money, sent her derogatory messages and controlled her phone.
Appearing via video link at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on May 7, Pritchard, of West Grove, Wrexham, was remanded in custody until July 4 where he will appear at Swansea Crown Court.
