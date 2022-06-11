DID they do a good enough job for Her Majesty? That is the question being asked of Pembroke Dock Town Council after a letter of complaint was received over the events put on for the Jubilee weekend.

In a letter dated June 8, Mrs Chris Harries, said she felt ‘let down’ and ‘saddened’ by what the town council offered in terms of celebrating the Queen’s historic landmark 70th year on the throne.

There were celebrations in Pembroke Dock over the Jubilee weekend, June 2 to June 5, including beacon lighting, a tea party and a Jubilee dance, however, at short notice the council had to cancel the ‘fun in the park’ event at the town’s Memorial Gardens due to bad weather.

A street party was hosted on Front Street and events were put on for all four days of the blockbuster Bank Holiday.

However not all are happy, including Mrs Harries, who complained there was no bunting out, hanging baskets were left empty, and the town’s lighting of the beacon was too short.

In the letter Mrs Harries said: “The Queen represents the whole of the United Kingdom. I feel we let her down and am saddened by the lack of anything as this will never happen again.”

In response to the complaint, the council highlighted the ‘astronomical cost of bunting’ and ongoing issues with hanging baskets, including watering and replacing all the brackets.

Town mayor, the honorable Mrs Pam George, said the town balanced both good celebrations with prudence.

In a full town council meeting held June 9, the mayor said: “We all wanted bunting but with the way the town is situated, and we have problems with large lorries coming through town and this is something we have to accept.

“We all know the problems. We were being practical and what the town centre did put on for the weekend was admirable.”

The mayor was supported by Cllr Paul Jones, of the Central Ward, who said he thought the town council did fine work.

“We did a good job of bringing the people together to celebrate the event,” said Cllr Jones.

“I thought it was an excellent four days.”

The complaint can’t come at a worse time for the council who are still reeling from one of their members being forced to resign over claims he is the covert graffiti artist Banksy.

On May 23 former councillor William Gannon resigned over claims he was allegedly Banksy, saying the rumour was undermining the work of the council.

Mr Gannon’s resignation was addressed at the meeting on Thursday with Mr Gannon’s seat in the Bufferland Ward currently advertised until June 17.

