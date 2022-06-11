A MAN was fined after being arrested with his trousers around his ankles.

Lucas Pulford, who is currently of no fixed abode, was arrested on May 18 in Haverfordwest.

At the town’s magistrates court on June 7, prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan described how Pulford’s demeanour attracted attention when he was seen with his trousers round his ankles.

It was noted that at the time Pulford was clearly under the influence, swearing at officers and shouting in the street.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Tom Lloyd explained his client could not recall what had happened.

Pulford admitted he was intoxicated at the time but it was said he has addressed these issues and not got in that state again.

It was also noted that at present Pulford has issues finding his own accommodation.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court, Pulford, 21, pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening and abusive behaviour likely to cause alarm.

He was fined £40. Pulford will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.