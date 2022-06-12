A MAN is to be sentenced for harassing a woman who rejected his advances.

David Russell, of Observatory Avenue, Milford Haven, bombarded a woman with Facebook messages and sent her flowers and chocolate in order to gain her affections.

However these actions did not work, with the complainant now seeking a restraining order be placed on Russell.

On June 8, at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court prosecuting solicitor Dennis Davies described how Russell, 43, went on a charm offensive after talking to his next-door neighbour, the complainant in question.

After exchanging numbers in 2021 there was an exchange of texts as friends. Russell then asked the complainant to go out on a date and she ended up blocking him.

It was said he kept knocking on her door and asking her to give him a chance.

There were long messages on Facebook from Russell saying he loved her and he wanted her to unblock him and he could not stop crying.

The woman, who is a healthcare worker, also received flowers and chocolates from Russell.

In police interview, Russell admitted he had carried out the actions and just thought the complainant liked older men.

The incident took place between November 25, 2021, and December 1, 2022.

Russell was also in court for an offence of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

This took place at Haverfordwest in December 2021.

Present at the town’s magistrates, Russell pleaded guilty to both charges.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation to make a pre-sentence report.

For the driving offence, Russell was disqualified in the interim.

For the harassment offence Russell was released on the condition he did not contact the complainant.

The next hearing for the case is June 29.