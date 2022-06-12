A Pembrokeshire NHS intensive care nurse and her young family were left distraught this week when their holiday of a lifetime was cancelled.

Kelly Matthews worked through extreme Covid conditions to raise the funds to take her nine-year-old son Noah and her mother, Mandy, to Eurodisney in Paris. The trip had already been paid for by Kelly as a surprise for her son, however easyJet shattered their dreams.

“I checked the flight details before we set off for Bristol airport,” said Kelly, who lives in Saundersfoot.

“But when we got to the airport, we were told that the flight had been cancelled but no reason was given. We tried to get another flight but they were all fully booked and it was impossible to find something suitable from a different airport.”

Kelly, who is an intensive care nurse at Glangwili hospital, has since been told that easyJet cancelled the flight at short notice as a result of ‘crew issues’.

“As a result, our holiday was left in tatters and we had no choice but to drive home to Pembrokeshire,” she said.

Kelly (front) is an intensive care nurse at Glangwili

To make matters worse, Disneyland are now refusing to refund her the cost of the tickets to the park because she failed to cancel or reschedule them within a 72-hour window.

“I worked hard throughout the pandemic and my mum helped me so much with childcare - I just wanted to say thank you to them by giving them this trip,” said Kelly.

“And Noah was so excited. We were dressed head-to-toe in Disney stuff at the airport - we had the ears and the T-shirts and everything. Now I’m fighting just to get my money back; whether I will or not, we’ll just have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, to compensate for their loss, the family are enjoying a family break at Bluestone in Pembrokeshire.

“It’s not quite what we were hoping for and what makes it even worse is the fact that nobody seems to be taking responsibility for it. I worked so hard for that holiday, but it’s now been taken away from us.”

EasyJet have yet to respond on the situation.